Sexual violence in schools: Youth call on Quebec to move forward with legal framework

Quebec's youth are calling on Education Minister Bernard Drainville to move forward quickly with a framework law on sexual violence in schools.

Members of the collective La voix des jeunes compte (youth voices count) say they're tired of waiting. On Sunday, they told the media that current measures to prevent sexual violence in schools are not enough.

According to them, the only way to bring about a drastic change in the school network would be to pass a law dedicated to this issue, similar to the one passed in 2017 for college and university environments.

"Mr. Minister, with the labour shortage, this situation isn't going to get any better," said Theryanne, member of La voix des jeunes compte.

"The case of sexual violence is once again brushed aside by the lack of resources, and we notice that the safety of young people is not the government's 'number one' priority," she added at the press briefing held in Montreal.

Alongside her, Kenza, another member of the collective, said the group had raised its concerns with Minister Drainville in person in Quebec City last spring, but that "to this day, we're still waiting for a return call."

"We realize that young people are still not part of government decisions," she said. "Young people should be more included, listened to, and their needs taken into account because they are the first concerned in these situations."

Addressing her remarks to Premier François Legault, Kenza maintained that the government's "inaction" in dealing with sexual violence in schools has "immeasurable" consequences since it "gives perpetrators the opportunity to carry out their acts with impunity."

She called for measures that go beyond "awareness-raising posters in bathrooms."

"We demand the law and we're officially asking to meet Premier Legault to put an end to this mess, because young people deserve better," the young activist pleaded.

SUPPORT FROM OPPOSITION

In April, Québec solidaire MNA Ruba Ghazal tabled a bill on the subject. Still, despite the support of the other two opposition parties in the National Assembly, it was not put on the government's agenda.

In March, Minister Drainville launched a "general inquiry" into the issue in the wake of several incidents of sexual violence in schools that had surfaced in the media.

The report that followed found there were several flaws in the management of complaints concerning sexual violence, including a lack of communication between employers, a lack of support for teachers and a lack of training for the various parties involved.

Following the report's publication, Drainville promised to make legislative changes in response to the various recommendations. His office reiterated this Sunday in response to the youth collective's public release.

"When the Minister unveiled the inquiry report, as he had undertaken to do, he stated that he would not rule out making legislative changes. This option is still on the table," said the Education Minister's office in an email to The Canadian Press.

But at the La voix des jeunes compte event, Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy and Parti Québécois national spokesperson Méganne Perry Mélançon questioned the government's willingness, since things aren't progressing as quickly as they'd like.

"There has been some progress, but we still don't have this framework law," said Rizqy.

"Recently, the government held a press conference, once again, to say it was coming up with a bill. The press conference was in August. They received the report on violence in schools in July. It seems to me that we're capable of legislating more promptly, more quickly. It seems to me that there's a need and an urgency to act."

For her part, Perry Mélançon recalled that the members of La voix des jeunes compte, who launched their first call for change six years ago, "aren't even in primary and secondary schools anymore."

In her opinion, the young people have done their job in explaining why the issue of sexual violence in schools is a priority for them, and the ball is now in the government's court to choose how it will tackle the problem.

"There, he has the portrait, an investigative report, yet another investigative report -- what we're waiting for is legislative change."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 26, 2023.