Sexual misconduct in Quebec schools: parents, students call for change
Parents and students are demanding action from the Quebec government after more allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour at an all-girls school in the east end of Montreal.
A former teacher at Louise-Trichet High School in Tetraultville is facing allegations of sexual misconduct and grooming over a 20-year period.
The allegations were first reported by Le Devoir and have not all been independently verified by CTV News.
The Montreal school service centre says it investigated the teacher back in 2021 but says he resigned before the investigation was finished.
"Inappropriate actions and comments in our schools are unacceptable," reads a statement from the Centre de services scolaire de Montréal (CSSDM). "We encourage anyone to report them."
"In this case, there were never any criminal charges, however, an investigation recommended dismissal as a disciplinary measure. As soon as the process was initiated, the employee was placed on leave and resigned before we could proceed with his dismissal," a spokesperson added.
But a former student said the teacher's behaviour was an open secret.
"He would talk about the girls' bodies, saying that she had the perfect body. Like, he was describing the body of a girl that was 14 at the time, in front of the class, in front of her," she said.
She said she tried to alert the administration in 2018, but she says her complaints were ignored.
"So we had multiple meetings with my parents afterward, but none of them were taken seriously. I was just taken out of his class because I was a problematic student," she said.
Since the allegations became public, parents at Louise-Trichet say they no longer feel safe sending their daughters to the school.
"It's the banalization. They don't listen to the voices of the children and all they want to do is protect the teachers, and our request is to protect the children," François Regimbal said.
In March, the education ministry launched a general investigation into sexual violence in Quebec schools.
The school service centre says these allegations are part of that investigation, but advocates say what's needed is stricter laws.
"By not going forward, by creating a bill that would encompass all those sexual violences that are happening in schools every single day, we are putting ourselves in a position where we help all the perpatrators to keep going," said Mélanie Lemay, a spokesperson for La voix des jeunes compte.
Last month, Québec solidaire tabled a bill to prevent and combat sexual violence in schools that includes a protocol for reporting. So far, the bill does not have the support of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government, which said sexual violence falls under the purview of the newly created national student ombudsman.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Will U.S. send Ukraine F-16 fighter jets? NATO ambassador says not 'right now'
The United States' ambassador to NATO says it is 'entirely' up to other countries to decide whether they want to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, but it's not something the Americans have plans to do 'right now.'
World needs to be 'vigilant' as AI technology improves and deepfakes spread: UN adviser
A UN adviser says the world needs to be 'vigilant' as artificial intelligence technology improves, allowing for more realistic-looking deepfakes.
Scientists discover perplexing low-frequency noises in the Earth's atmosphere
Scientists have discovered mysterious sounds in the Earth’s stratosphere, the origins of which are unknown to the researchers.
'Do better': B.C. couple stranded in Rome by WestJet cancellations
A Langley couple on holiday in Rome was stranded by WestJet cancellations. Nic Ho says it took him 12 hours to get through to customer service and rebook a flight.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: What's a good Alberta conservative to do?
In an opinion column for CTVNews.ca ahead of the provincial election, Naheed Nenshi argues Alberta conservatives have a few choices ahead of them, all of which require holding their noses.
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
Ford says Ontario offering more money to Stellantis, feds say deal is close
Ontario is offering more money in a bid to keep automaker Stellantis from pulling out of building an electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
UPDATED | With strike avoided, WestJet may need another 48 hours to get back to 'stable state': aviation expert
It could take at least a couple of days for WestJet to get back to full operations, an aviation expert says, after the airline and its pilots union managed to reach a last-minute deal and avoid possible job action Friday.
Two flight attendants fell in love on an airplane. Here’s what happened next
Hunter Smith was working the gate, John Lihas was working the flight. The two had a five minute conversation that set in motion an unexpected love story that’s still going strong today.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman dead after stabbing in Brampton, Ont.
A woman is dead after being stabbed in Brampton on Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fetus found in park near Toronto sparks police investigation
A fetus found by a resident walking in a public park west of Toronto prompted a police investigation Friday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
Kyle Dubas is out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team said Friday it is 'parting ways' with the 37-year-old.
Atlantic
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
Parents, guardians called in to help children as Halifax CUPE strike continues
As Halifax-area striking school support workers spend an eighth day on the picket lines, some parents are being called into the classroom to help their children with special needs.
-
Western wildfire smoke over the Maritimes Friday
A thin haze created by smoke from the wildfire in western Canada is present over the Maritimes Friday.
London
-
Dryer fire leaves family of 14 without a home in Lucknow, Ont.
By the time Dave and Ashley Donaldson realized their house was on fire, it was already too late. 14 members of the Donaldson family only made it out with the clothes on their back, but their dog Lugnut didn't make it.
-
Wanderlust Wives journey around the world
A local couple sold their house, left their jobs and set out on a dream trip — something inspired by life changing events.
-
Survivor Day highlights heroic efforts that saved lives
A packed house of emergency responders and 13 cardiac arrest survivors were honoured Friday afternoon at Fanshawe College.
Northern Ontario
-
Court hears victim impact statements from murder victim’s family, friends
People close to Renee Sweeney and her family finally had their say in court Friday. They were able to give victim impact statements 25 years after Sweeney was killed.
-
Northern medical school suffers cyberattack, systems offline
NOSM University, which has campuses in Greater Sudbury and Thunder Bay, learned it was the victim of a cyberattack on Wednesday of this week.
-
Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold in northern Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there are two weeks left to claim a $1 million prize from a Lotto Max ticket sold in northern Ontario last year.
Calgary
-
Passenger in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer released on day parole
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in the death of a Calgary police officer will be released to a halfway house after being granted day parole.
-
Fact checking the Alberta Leaders' Debate
Experts say Thursday's Leaders' Debate didn't produce any knockout punches -- but it does warrant a replay.
-
Calgary murder victim identified, charges laid against 26 year old
Calgary police have released the identity of a man who died after a brazen shooting in the height of rush hour on Thursday, as well as the man charged with his murder.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region politicians react to break up of Peel Region
A bombshell announcement from the provincial government to dissolve Peel Region has some local politicians wondering if the same thing could happen in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Search for man missing from Toronto expands to Waterloo region
The search for a vulnerable man last seen in north Toronto has widened to Waterloo region, a family member tells CTV News. Meanwhile the Guelph Police Service says it’s received a tip from Toronto police that Nathan, a 37-year-old with Down syndrome, was spotted in The Ward neighbourhood.
-
Coalition of Muslim Women K-W calls for change following assault at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
Members of the Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims spoke Thursday following what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
Vancouver
-
Jury sent home early after unexpected delay in Ibrahim Ali murder trial
The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C. in 2017 was sent home early for the second straight day Friday.
-
Vancouver shoe memorial for residential school children removed from art gallery steps
Most of a memorial created by an artist to honour children who died in residential school has been removed from the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery just days before the two-year anniversary of its installation.
-
Thursday was B.C.'s 6th straight day of record-breaking temperatures
A dozen B.C. communities saw their hottest May 18 on record Thursday, the sixth straight day on which high temperature records have fallen somewhere in the province.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire burning within 1km of Fox Creek, Alta., flames jumped Highway 43: officials
Firefighters are digging in to try to save Fox Creek from a wildfire burning dangerously close to homes in the northwestern Alberta town, officials said Friday.
-
'It was a mistake': UCP Leader Smith acknowledges ethics violation but doesn't apologize
After the Alberta leaders debate Thursday night, a reporter asked Danielle Smith if she's sorry for breaking the province's Conflicts of Interest Act. The UCP leader did not offer an apology.
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
Windsor
-
Doug Ford says province will offer more money to keep EV battery plant in Windsor
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has promised the province will offer up more money towards the incentive package already on the table to keep Stellantis/LG from pulling the NextStar Energy battery plant from Windsor.
-
Windsor-Essex health unit says 20 people visited SafePoint in its first 3 weeks of operations
More than three weeks after it first opened, 20 people have visited the SafePoint site in downtown Windsor, Ont. In that time period, those 20 people visited SafePoint 43 times. Of those 43 visits, 40 per cent did not involve 'onsite consumption,' according to the WECHU.
-
Loaded gun seized in arrest outside Walker Road business
A 37-year-old man is facing multiple weapons charges after Windsor police say he was arrested leaving a Walker Road business.
Regina
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfires
New air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders call for inquiry following damning report on police conduct in baby's death
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling for a full inquiry into the death of a 13-month-old boy following the release of a damning report into the conduct of Prince Albert police.
-
Regina police asking for public's help in robbery investigation
Regina police are asking the public for help in a robbery investigation.
Ottawa
-
Accused cop killer's lawyers say Sgt. Eric Mueller's death 'was not an ambush'
The lawyers for the man accused of killing Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller say the officer was not ambushed, contradicting the OPP commissioner's description of the incident.
-
St. Monica Catholic School rebuilding stronger after derecho storm
Nearly one year after the derecho storm tore through Nepean’s Pine Glen neighbourhood, staff at St. Monica Catholic School says they are building back together.
-
Donovan Bailey joins group aiming to buy Ottawa Senators
As Senators fans wait for word on who will be the new owner of the club, Donovan Bailey announced he would be joining Neko Sparks and Snoop Dogg in their bid for the club.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders call for inquiry following damning report on police conduct in baby's death
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling for a full inquiry into the death of a 13-month-old boy following the release of a damning report into the conduct of Prince Albert police.
-
Saskatoon's NHL Dream: A remarkable journey that came within inches of glory
It was a dream that came tantalizingly close to reality. Like thousands of players who reached for the stars, Saskatoon was within arm's reach of the NHL.
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfires
New air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.