Severe thunderstorms expected in Montreal region today

A cold front approaching from Ontario is expected to move into the muggy air mass across Southern Quebec on Tuesday, triggering severe thunderstorms.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches that stretch from Montreal and Laval east toward the Eastern Townships and up toward Quebec City.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect in Quebec on Aug. 30, 2022.

The agency is warning that these thunderstorms could produce strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain Tuesday afternoon and evening. And they are reminding people that severe thunderstorms can even produce tornadoes.

Heat warnings remain in effect in and around Montreal as daytime highs are expected to climb into the upper 20s with humidex values in the upper 30s.

Heat warnings in Quebec on Aug. 30, 2022.

Montreal is expecting a daytime high of 28 degrees Celsius on Tuesday - which is five degrees above average for the end of August. When you factor in humidity, it will feel more like 38.

High temperatures for Aug. 30, 2022.

The mercury in Montreal on Monday hit 31.7 C and the humidex hit 40.

Once the cold front moves through, cooler air will follow. The daytime high on Wednesday is expected to be closer to seasonal at 22 C. Montreal could still see an afternoon thunderstorm on Wednesday as the system depart.

Dryer weather is expected for the end of the week. Temperatures will be below average on Thursday, with the daytime highs only in the upper teens.