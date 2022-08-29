Feels like 40: Montreal heat warning with thunderstorm watches

As anyone who's been outside of an air-conditioned room has noticed, it is very hot in and around Montreal.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a heat warning as humidex values of 40 degrees Celsius will continue on the island of Montreal, in Laval, and other areas.

"Tuesday, the humidity and the feeling of discomfort will remain present with humidex values between 35 and 38; a cold front will bring back seasonal temperatures on Wednesday," Environment Canada writes in its warning.

There is a risk of thunderstorms in Montreal on Monday night and Tuesday in the morning and afternoon.

Thunderstorm outlook valid tonight and tuesday for southern Quebec #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/InAOWOhO49 — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) August 29, 2022

The temperature is forecast to drop to around 22 degrees on Wednesday.

Heat warnings are also in effect in Lanaudiere, Lachute-Saint-Jerome, and Richelieu Valley-Saint-Hyacinthe.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect in Gatineau, the Laurentians, Mont-Laurier, Mont-Tremblant Park, Parent-Gouin-Reservoir, Pontiac and Upper Gatineau-Lievre-Papineau.