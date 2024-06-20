MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Severe thunderstorm watch ends for Montreal area, heat warning remains in effect

    A severe thunderstorm watch has ended for the Montreal, Laval and Vaudreuil areas, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, but heat warnings remain in effect for much of the province.

    The watch had been in place throughout the day on Thursday, ending at 3:15 p.m.

    Severe thunderstorm watches remain in place for the following regions:

    • Eastern Townships
    • Vaudreuil - Soulanges - Huntingdon
    • Richelieu Valley - Saint-Hyacinthe

    "Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the weather alert reads. "Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."

    The alert says to watch for flash floods and water pooling on roads, and to avoid water-related activities when violent, sudden gusts of wind emerge.

    Heat warnings remain in effect for much of Quebec, with humidex values near 40 on Thursday. The heat and humidity will ease beginning Thursday evening.

    It's starting to get more comfortable in some regions, however: Heat warnings were dropped Thursday afternoon for the Mont-Tremblant-Saint-Agathe region as well as for Quebec City.

