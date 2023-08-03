Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Montreal area

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Montreal Island area.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, the weather agency said it was tracking a system “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.”

The warning also applies to the following areas: Longueuil - Varennes, Châteauguay - La Prairie and Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when an active or imminent storm is likely to produce large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.