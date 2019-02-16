

The Canadian Press





After searching the wreck of a heavily damaged building in Trois-Rivieres, officials have concluded nobody was trapped inside.

On Saturday night, fire department spokesman Dany Cloutier said there were unconfirmed reports that a person might have been inside the commercial building when the roof caved in just after 1 p.m. today.

Cloutier says a canine search-and-rescue team has been called in to help search for any possible victims.

A team of five technical specialists from the Montreal Fire Department was dispatched to verify the site is safe before anyone ventured under the wreckage.

The operation continued into the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after the roof of a grocery store partially collapsed in the Quebec City suburb of Levis.

Two people suffered minor injuries in that incident, which is still under investigation.

The building was home to a used auto parts business and a warehouse.

On Saturday, an arena in Quebec City was evacuated preemptively when pieces of a beam began falling.

Another significant collapse in Saint-Jerome

On Saturday night, the roof of a two-storey building on La Salette Boulevard, containing a butcher's shop and residential units, caved in.

Firefighters arrived on-scene around 10 p.m., but the building had already been evacuated. No one was injured.

Four people, however, were taking ointo the care of the Red Cross, according to the fire department.

The structure will be assessed by an engineer before any repairs are completed.

Know the warning signs

Nicolas Stival, chief of operations at the Saint-Jerome fire department, says these collapses are becoming more and more frequent considering the long stretches of inclement winter weather.

As a result, homeowners and the general public should be aware of snow accumulation how it stresses the frame of a structure.

Aside from proper snow removal, Stival suggests looking over the home for unusual cracks in the walls or warping in the ceiling.

"It's mostly the freezing rain that adds a lot of weight to the structures, in addition to the snow," he said.

In 2008, three women were killed when the roof of a building in Morin Heights collapsed under the weight of snow.

After the collapse, a small fire started as a result of faulty electrical wires.

The women were reportedly trapped in the wreckage for four hours before their bodies were recovered.

At the time, Michel Plante - the town's mayor - said a 40 to 50 centimetre snowfall was likely to blame for the collapse.

(With files from The Canadian Press)