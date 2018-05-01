

A group of former Bloc Quebecois MPs say this weekend's meetings have convinced them they made the right decision.

The seven dissident MPs had been arguing with Martine Ouellet ever since she was named as leader of the Bloc one year ago. .

In February the seven members left the party and formed a new party, the Quebec Parliamentary Group in the House of Commons, saying they could no longer work with Ouellet because of her stubbornness.

On Tuesday they announced a round of consultations with the Quebec population to determine whether they should focus on defending Quebec's interests in Ottawa, or they should for independence.

That triggered yet another debate about Ouellet's leadership of the party and this past week the Bloc's general council of riding associations met to discuss its future.

That council decided it would hold a confidence vote about Ouellet on June 1 and 2, and that Ouellet would remain leader if she won 50 percent plus one of the votes.

The decision tore apart the party's executive: Vice-president Kedina Fleury-Sampson quit on Monday, and MP and party president Mario Beaulieu, who wanted a confidence vote held earlier, said publicly that he was reconsidering his political future.