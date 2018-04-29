

CTV Montreal





A few hundred Bloc Québécois activists will gather in Drummondville on Sunday to choose a way out of the crisis that has shaken the party since seven of its ten MPs slammed the door two months ago.

Chief Martine Ouellet and the National Office propose a vote of confidence on June 1 and 2, with a referendum on the Bloc's mission to promote Quebec's independence.

A proposal by forty-two constituency associations, suggesting that the vote of confidence take place on May 15 - two weeks earlier - was rejected.

The associations have the support of MP and party chairman Mario Beaulieu, formerly a loyal ally of Martine Ouellet. The goal is to turn the page on the crisis as quickly as possible so that it can then rally the seven dissident MPs.

A third solution submitted by the youth wing of the party suggested getting rid of the negative label that sticks to the Bloc Québécois by reviving it under another name.

Delegates will also be asked to weigh in on the party's main proposal, laying the groundwork for the electoral platform for the next federal election in 2019. It puts Quebec's independence at the forefront.

Martine Ouellet's leadership has been questioned many times since the departure of the seven dissident MPs, but she has refused to resign.

She intends to remain at the head of the party if she gets a result of 50 percent + 1 in a vote of confidence.

According to Ouellet, the crisis is attributable to an internal conflict between two interpretations of the Bloc Québécois' mission, either as a promoter of independence or as a defender of Quebec's interests.