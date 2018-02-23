Settlement reached in Eugenie Bouchard's suit vs. USTA
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts against Donna Vekic of Croatia during their first-round match at the Rogers Cup WTA women's tennis tournament in Toronto, Tuesday, August 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 4:27PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 23, 2018 4:28PM EST
Eugenie Bouchard says she feels relieved and happy about a settlement in her liability lawsuit against the United States Tennis Association.
The Canadian tennis player made the remark to reporters on Friday after the deal on damages was struck at a New York City court.
It came a day after a jury found the USTA mostly liable for when Bouchard slipped on a wet locker room floor at the 2015 U.S. Open and hit the back of her head. Bouchard claimed she suffered what she said was a "serious head injury" that has harmed a once-promising career.
Lawyers met for several hours on Friday before reaching the settlement. They declined to disclose the terms.
