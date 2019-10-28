Service resumes on Montreal Metro green line
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 8:42AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 28, 2019 8:59AM EDT
Normal service has resumed on the Montreal Metro's green line after an "equipment problem" Monday morning.
The shutdown was between the Lionel-Groulx and Honore-Beaugrand stations.
