MONTREAL -- UPDATE, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.: Service has resumed on the sections of both the Green and Orange lines that had earlier been shut down.

---

Parts of the Orange and Green lines of the Montreal metro system were shut down at the tail-end of the morning rush hour Tuesday.

The Green Line between Lionel-Groulx and Honore Beaugrand stations was closed due to what the STM says was "an unauthorized person on the tracks." Service is expected to resume around 9:20 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Orange Line was shut down from Lionel-Groulx to Henri-Bourassa because of an electrical equipment failure, according to the STM. Service on that stretch is also expected to resume around 9:30 a.m.