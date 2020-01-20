MONTREAL -- Service has resumed on a stretch of the Green Line of Montreal's metro that had been shut down earlier.

The Green Line between Berri-UQAM and Honore-Beaugrand stations had been down for about an hour Monday morning.

The STM said a train breakdown was the cause of the shutdown.

Around 7:40 a.m, the STM announced that service had resumed, but warned of "delays and increased ridership" as a result of the earlier shutdown.