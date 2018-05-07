

The Canadian Press





Sentencing arguments for the man who murdered six Muslim men in a Quebec City mosque in January 2017 will begin June 18.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, pleaded guilty earlier this year to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.

While his first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years, Bissonnette can also receive consecutive sentences, which means he could spend up to 150 years in prison.

The judge in the case has said he is not ruling out a sentence longer than 25 years.

Bissonnette's lawyers want the Criminal Code provision that allows for consecutive sentences to be declared unconstitutional.

The judge will hear arguments on that specific issue around the same time as the sentencing arguments.