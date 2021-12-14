Another agreement in principle has been reached between the union representing SAQ workers and their employer, the public liquor corporation.

It's the second such attempt, after a first agreement in principle was voted down by union members last Monday, sending the two parties back to the drawing board.

Talks resumed a week later, Monday the 13th, and it took only two days to reach the new agreement on Tuesday evening, said a release from the province.

About 800 SAQ employees working in warehouses and delivery have been striking on and off since mid-November, leaving many shelves bare at the province's liquor stores at one of the busiest times of year.

"The details of this agreement will be presented by the union to the employees of the distribution centres this Friday in Quebec City and this Saturday in Montreal," the province said.

"We will let the employees decide on the offer that will be submitted to them and we will communicate any useful information in the coming days."

The union said the details of the tentative deal won't be released until workers have seen it.

"After having renegotiated intensively since the rejection, the negotiating committee is confident and anxious to present the results of the latest talks to a general meeting," said Joël Latour, president of the SAQ workers' union (CUPE local 3535), in a release.