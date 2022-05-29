Second federal flight carrying Ukrainians bound for Canada lands in Montreal
Dozens of well-wishers bearing balloons and flowers packed a Montreal airport on Sunday to welcome hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing the war in their home country and poised to begin rebuilding their lives in Canada.
The second of three flights chartered by the federal government touched down shortly before 11 a.m. at the Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport with 306 refugees and more than 20 animals on board. The passengers approved for emergency travel to Canada touched down just seven days after the first such flight landed in Winnipeg, and days before the final plane, bound for Halifax, is scheduled to arrive on June 2.
While some newcomers emotionally rushed into the arms of their loved ones shortly after disembarking on Sunday, others made the trip from Warsaw, Poland without knowing what to expect in Montreal.
Alina Shuvalova fled her home in the Donbas region of Ukraine, a heavily bombarded hot spot through much of the three-month war with Russia.
She said she has no relative in Montreal and will be staying in a hotel with her one-year-old baby.
"It’s (a) very hard situation near my city," Shuvalova said on Sunday. "My parents call me that they hear bombing every day and I want to save my baby," she said. "I’m very thankful for this journey and that I’ve arrived here."
People wait for Ukrainian nationals fleeing the ongoing war to arrive at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Yuriy Topolnytsky and his mother had been waiting for hours for their family members to arrive.
"This war took some good people," Topolnystky said. "My aunt’s son, he's been shaking because of the sirens and he's traumatized already. Even when he was waiting in Poland for the visa, he was so relieved … there was no siren."
"He’s a smart guy, he has a lot of opportunities here, maybe he'll become the next Prime Minister of Canada — who knows."
Orysia Krucko of the Ukrainian-Canadian Council, one of the Quebec Immigration Ministry's partners in supporting the Ukrainian settling in the city, said people without host families would be relocated to hotels in Montreal.
"We're happy about this second flight," Krucko said. "But we have to remember that this is a tragedy. These are people that are arriving from a country that is at war."
Ukrainian nationals fleeing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine arrive at the Richardson International Airport, in Winnipeg, Monday, May 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
According to federal government data, Canada has received just over 259,000 requests for temporary residency as of May 25, with 120,668 of those applications approved. The government of Newfoundland and Labrador also chartered a flight earlier this month that brought 166 Ukrainians to the province.
Federal Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly joined Marie-France Lalonde, parliamentary secretary to the immigration minister and Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet on Sunday to welcome the newcomers.
"What we are seeing is the impact of illegal and unjustifiable war," an emotional Joly said at a press conference. "These people never thought that they would have to go to the other side of the Atlantic to seek refuge."
Joly acknowledged Canada could do better when she was asked why it took almost 100 days after the war erupted to fly refugees to safety. She said Ottawa was prepared to offer financial help to newcomers starting June 2.
"These people have gone through hell … all of them are traumatized by what has happened. So we need to continue to welcome them and support them," she said.
Vlada Polishchuk was all smiles as she held a traditional cake at the airport on Sunday. Her family, however, was not among the new arrivals.
"We proposed to my family to fly them here, but everyone refused," Polishchuk said. "They all feel like it’s their home, why would they leave it?"
Polishchuk, who has lived in Montreal for the last seven years, said she even considered going back home to support her relatives.
"But I see that from here, I can be even more helpful even though there was a few stages when I felt so helpless when looking at what’s going on and you’re here in Canada, living your life, it’s two different worlds."
"But being here, it’s the community and support, that’s something that helps me hold still and make a difference."
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 29, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cross-border rockabilly legend Ronnie Hawkins dies at 87
Ronnie Hawkins, the southern U.S. rockabilly artist who sowed the seeds of Canada's music scene after moving north, has died at 87. Hawkins was godfather to a generation of influential artists, including musicians he enlisted for his backing band the Hawks, which would go on to play for Bob Dylan. His wife Wanda confirmed to The Canadian Press that Hawkins died Sunday morning after a long illness.
As Ottawa readies new firearms bill, StatCan says violent gun crime is on the rise
After falling for several years, rates of firearm-related violent crime are on the rise in Canada, the majority of which involve handguns, a recent report from Statistics Canada shows.
Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto killed in India: reports
A Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto has been killed in India, according to multiple reports.
U.S. Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting
The U.S. Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.
Russians storm city, shell east Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits
Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city Sunday as Moscow's soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain strategic footholds for conquering the region in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.
After court, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's careers face another trial
After six weeks of testimony in a defamation trial that has aired the good, bad and the very ugly of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former relationship, the case is now in the hands of the jury.
Cross-Canada cyclist turns tragedy into mission to help others
After losing his wife Jackie when she was just 31, Adam is now completing a cross-Canada journey to raise money and awareness for research into the genetic heart condition that killed her
'Absurd' to criticize feds for possible challenge of provincial laws, says Lametti
Justice Minister David Lametti is defending the federal government's authority to challenge provincial laws that they believe infringe on the rights of Canadians, after Quebec said Ottawa's reaction to Bills 21 and 96 lacked 'respect.'
Ukrainian victims of sexual violence need reproductive health care: Sajjan
International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan says he told Canadian officials in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to ensure that women sexually assaulted by Russian troops get the help they need -- including access to abortions if they wish.
Toronto
-
Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto killed in India: reports
A Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto has been killed in India, according to multiple reports.
-
Cross-border rockabilly legend Ronnie Hawkins dies at 87
Ronnie Hawkins, the southern U.S. rockabilly artist who sowed the seeds of Canada's music scene after moving north, has died at 87. Hawkins was godfather to a generation of influential artists, including musicians he enlisted for his backing band the Hawks, which would go on to play for Bob Dylan. His wife Wanda confirmed to The Canadian Press that Hawkins died Sunday morning after a long illness.
-
Toronto under special weather statement for ‘first heat event of the season’
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and surrounding areas.
Atlantic
-
The cancer spread and her choices shrunk: N.S. woman fights for more time
Since Nicole MacHattie's cancer diagnosis last April, she's had chemo, surgery, and more chemo. The cancer spread and her choices shrunk. She now plans to pursue treatment in the U.S.
-
'We couldn’t survive before, we cannot survive now': N.B. disability advocates call on government for help
Shelley Petit says she’s getting emails every day from people with disabilities across New Brunswick, sharing their daily struggles with what it’s like trying to live off their disability benefits.
-
'Trying to budget for fuel has been crazy': High costs impact N.S. farmers
Farmers know uncertainty comes with the profession — with acres exposed to potential storms or droughts. But this season, the weather isn't the worry, it's the cost of fertilizer and fuel.
London
-
Protesters storm stage to interrupt private Doug Ford Rally in London, Ont.
The Ontario PC Party wasn’t about to let a few rogue protesters deter them from getting their message out to supporters Sunday.
-
London Lightning win game two of the finals against the Kitchener Titan
The London Lightning won Sunday’s game two final against the Kitchener Titans with a score 115 to 110
-
Special weather statement issued for London region with humid weather expected Monday
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London region as the first heat event of the season is expected Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in the Sault investigate gunshots
Sault Ste. Marie police officers are investigating a shooting incident at a residence in the 200 block of Beverley Street.
-
As Ottawa readies new firearms bill, StatCan says violent gun crime is on the rise
After falling for several years, rates of firearm-related violent crime are on the rise in Canada, the majority of which involve handguns, a recent report from Statistics Canada shows.
-
Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden offered comfort Sunday to a city gripped by grief and anger as they paid respects at a memorial to 19 students and two teachers slain during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.
Calgary
-
Suspects sought after weapons incident at Chinook Centre
Police are seeking two suspects following an incident at Chinook Centre early Saturday evening.
-
Fire crews battle blaze at recycling plant in Rocky View County
Thick, black smoke from a fire at a recycling plant just outside Calgary city limits prompted a response from area firefighters on Sunday.
-
Police investigate death of infant in northwest Calgary
Calgary police say they are investigating the undetermined death of an infant at a northwest home on Saturday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for suspect after shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
Police make arrest after Kitchener man 'caught' by witnesses
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 48-year-old Kitchener man in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.
-
Special weather statement issued for Waterloo-Wellington
Hot and increasingly humid weather has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington and much southern Ontario.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver business owner paying out of pocket to replace repeatedly broken windows
The owner of a downtown Vancouver barber shop is frustrated after being woken up at 5 a.m. Sunday by the news that the window of his business was smashed for the fourth time in two years.
-
These 5 Vancouver neighbourhoods have seen the biggest jump in home values
The five Vancouver neighbourhoods that have seen the largest increases in home values since the onset of the pandemic are all on the east side of the city, according to a new report.
-
Vancouver woman fired after nearly 35 years awarded $170K severance
A Hong Kong-based airline that permanently shuttered its Vancouver operations in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic has been ordered to pay nearly $170,000 severance to the woman who managed the office.
Edmonton
-
'We just want to be a vibrant community': Rally calls for lasting security in Edmonton's Chinatown
An emotional rally outside City Hall Saturday afternoon called for more permanent solutions to help keep Edmonton's Chinatown a vibrant community.
-
Big Bin event gives Edmontonians the chance to get rid of old furniture, appliances
The City of Edmonton is helping residents dispose of unwanted and large household items that can’t be set out for normal waste collection.
-
Finland defeats Canada in overtime to win IIHF World Championship
Sakari Manninen scored the winner in overtime to send Finland to a 4-3 victory over Canada to capture the 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championship.
Windsor
-
Windsor city council to vote on consumption and treatment site Monday
City council will vote Monday for the Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU)’s application to the province for a supervised consumption and treatment site at 101 Wyandotte Street East.
-
Cassidy to take campaign for Unifor presidency on the road
Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy is halfway through his campaign to become the union’s national president.
-
Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent regions Sunday as hot and humid air is expected to arrive Monday and continue through the next day.
Regina
-
U.S. Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting
The U.S. Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.
-
Sask. headed in right direction but COVID-19 'isn't yet gone'
Key COVID-19 indicators are headed in the right direction — but Saskatchewan is not "out of the woods," doctors heard at their town hall last Thursday.
-
As Ottawa readies new firearms bill, StatCan says violent gun crime is on the rise
After falling for several years, rates of firearm-related violent crime are on the rise in Canada, the majority of which involve handguns, a recent report from Statistics Canada shows.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa reconnecting 'hardest hit' pockets of outages
Hydro Ottawa is entering the "last phase" of restoring power to homes and businesses following a devastating storm over a week ago, with the goal to have the grid back on by tonight.
-
These Ottawa schools will be closed on Monday for in-person learning
Several Ottawa schools will remain closed to in-person learning on Monday as hydro crews continue work to restore power following the May 21 storm.
-
Coyote takes a dip in backyard pool in Ottawa
An Ottawa woman was surprised to see a coyote swimming in her backyard pool Saturday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Fire Department rotates 80 staff over 14.5 hours to put out condo fire
It took Saskatoon firefighters seven hours to get a condo fire under control and another seven-and-a-half hours to fully extinguish it.
-
Prince Albert police redeploy officers after two homicides in one day
Prince Albert Police Service Chief Jonathan Bergen says he extends his condolences to those whose loved ones have been the victims of violence after two homicides in the city on Saturday.
-
'Phenomenal' energy as 1,300 people register for Sask. Marathon
The Saskatchewan Marathon made its return to Saskatoon’s Diefenbaker Park on Saturday for the first running in three years because of COVID-19 cancellations.