Supporters of child care workers show up at Quebec legislature as negotiations continue

A petition with almost 20,000 signatures was presented to Quebec’s National Assembly on Wednesday in support of the childcare workers negotiating the renewal of their collective agreement.

Sponsored by Joël Arseneau, the Parti Québécois MNA for Îles-de-la-Madeleine, the petition is designed to support workers’ demands for better pay, reduced workload and more resources to provide services to children.

“This petition just shows how much support there is for workers in childcare centres,” said Stéphanie Vachon, a spokesperson for the union representing the daycare workers.

“It was signed by parents, workers and ordinary people,” she pointed out.

Negotiations between Quebec and the unions have been going on since the spring.

Since there is a shortage of childcare workers and Quebec wants to open thousands of places to meet needs, it is seeking to “optimize” existing resources.

However, the workers are already exhausted and often leave the profession because of the pay and the scope of the work, said Vachon.

She said Quebec is not yet offering pay rises of 17.4 per cent over five years, as has been granted to all government employees. “To be entitled to them, they are asking us to accept setbacks in our current conditions of employment,” she argued.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 20, 2024.