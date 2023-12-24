Search resumes for Quebec girl missing in river with the help of a drone
Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell in a river in the province's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region resumed this morning.
Rescuers have been searching for the girl since she went through a fence while sledding and fell in the Mistassibi River, around 242 kilometres northwest of Quebec City, on Friday afternoon.
Police spokesman Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says police are using a drone today, which can access areas that are difficult to reach on foot.
He says the search has been complicated by the winter conditions and the terrain of the riverbank, which requires divers to use a crane to access the water.
Beaulieu wouldn't say whether police still hope to find the girl alive.
The child was sledding with her mother when she slipped through a barrier along the riverbank and ended up in the water.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 24, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY Journalist and host Jean-Paul Chartrand has died: RDS
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A 'watershed year' for Canada-U.S. relations, but guess who's lurking in the wings?
Two years ago, the new United States ambassador to Canada arrived in snowbound Ottawa for the first time, thinking he knew all about America's rock-ribbed relationship with its trusted northern neighbour. But David Cohen soon noticed something was amiss.
Laura Lynch, founding member of 'Dixie Chicks,' dies in car crash
Laura Lynch, a founding member of the U.S. country band "Dixie Chicks," died in a head-on car crash on a Texas highway, law enforcement said on Saturday.
B.C. woman receives encouragement from around the world after Christmas display criticized by 'Grinch' letter
After three weeks of working long days to decorate her house for the holidays, Cheryl Dinse was looking forward to inspiring an abundance of Christmas cheer in her neighbourhood.
Poilievre's deputy says Conservative plans to cut spending will be outlined during next campaign
Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman says Canadians will learn how her party plans to 'rein in' government spending, and what cuts that may entail, during the next federal election campaign.
A weekend of combat in Gaza kills 14 Israeli soldiers as public support for the war is tested
Fourteen Israeli soldiers were killed in combat in Gaza over the weekend, the Israeli military said Sunday, in some of the bloodiest days of battle since the ground offensive began and a sign that Hamas is still putting up a fight despite weeks of brutal war.
On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem resembles a ghost town. Celebrations are halted due to Israel-Hamas war.
The normally bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town on Sunday, as Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem were called off due to the Israel-Hamas war.
Hurricanes and cyclones affected nearly 800M people in 2019, doubling 2002's figure
The number of people affected by tropical cyclones nearly doubled from 2002 to 2019, when the powerful storms reached nearly 800 million people, according to a new study published in the scientific journal Nature.
A man is killed and a woman injured in a 'targeted' afternoon shooting at a Florida shopping mall
A man died in a shooting at a shopping mall in central Florida two days before Christmas in which the victim was 'targeted' for the attack, police said.
Quebec police pause search for 4-year-old girl who fell into river
Quebec provincial police are pausing a search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river north of Quebec City and plan to resume their efforts Sunday.
Toronto
-
One person dead after fire breaks out in Toronto's west end
One person is dead after a fire erupted in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning.
-
Two suspects charged with theft under $5,000 after OPP finds car of deli meats and soft drinks
Two suspects have been charged with theft under $5,000 after police discovered a vehicle full of deli meats and soft drinks in Markham on Saturday night.
-
Two people injured, one critically, following early morning shooting in the Entertainment District
A man in his 30s has been critical injured in an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Entertainment District.
Atlantic
-
Nearly 5,000 NB Power customers remain off the grid as Christmas Eve approaches
Nearly 5,000 NB Power customers were still off the grid early Saturday evening, with the race to reconnect households moving closer to Christmas Day.
-
Hearing set for two New Brunswick men whose murder convictions were overturned
A hearing has been set for two New Brunswick men whose 1984 convictions for the killing of a man in Saint John were quashed Friday by the federal justice minister.
-
One dead in single-vehicle crash in East Inglisville, N.S.
The Annapolis County District RCMP is investigating a single-vehicle collision that took the life of one man on Inglisville Road in East Inglisville, N.S., early Sunday morning.
London
-
Christmas 2023: What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this holiday season
While it looks like the Forest City is in store for a green Christmas this year, Londoners will be treated to an extra special three-day holiday long weekend. From city-run services to malls and grocery stores, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in London this Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
-
Fatal collision on Highway 6 involved pedestrian: Grey Bruce OPP
A fatal collision that claimed the life of one person early Saturday morning involved a pedestrian, Grey Bruce OPP said in an update on Sunday.
-
Dogs, including puppies, killed in early morning fire in Old East Village
It’s believed a number of dogs, including many puppies, died in an early morning fire on Lorne Avenue in London, Ont.’s Old East Village Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
'A joyous occasion': NORAD crew waiting for Santa Claus' journey across Canada
Santa Claus is coming to town tonight and the crew responsible for his Canadian escort is eagerly awaiting his arrival, with their eyes glued to their monitors.
-
Canadians are opting for cheaper ways to celebrate the holidays this year. Here's how
Canadians shared with CTVNews.ca how they are downsizing on the holiday festivities this year by giving fewer gifts, thrifting and choosing simple meals.
-
Sudbury home and a garage destroyed in 2 separate fires, at least one family displaced
A pair of fires in the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer on Saturday have completely destroyed both a home and a garage and damaged two other residences – at least one family has been displaced as a result of the fires.
Calgary
-
Byfield scores twice as Kings halt hot Flames 5-3
Quinton Byfield scored twice, Trevor Moore got his team-leading 16th goal, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Saturday night.
-
Plaza transforms into village in the city with Christmas in Kensington
The Christmas spirit was on full display at the new and improved Kensington Plaza Saturday afternoon.
-
How to track Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with Norad
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
Kitchener
-
-
‘We just want you home’: Family’s desperate plea as Nathan remains missing after 7 months
During a time when many people are preparing for festive celebrations, the family of a missing 37-year old man with Down Syndrome is feeling his absence even more this holiday season.
-
Highway 401 construction in Cambridge is complete
The lane expansion project on Highway 401 in Cambridge between Highway 8 and Townline Road is now complete.
Vancouver
-
Canadian artillery returns to the mountains of B.C. amid deadly 2023 avalanche season
At the close of an unusually deadly year for avalanches in the British Columbia backcountry, the Canadian military is mounting another winter offensive in its six-decade war against ice and snow.
-
Burnaby couple trying to house elderly woman living at bus stop
A couple in Burnaby has spent the last few weeks trying to find housing for an 81-year-old woman living at a bus stop.
-
Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill, Canada's 1st Indo-Canadian physician, dead at 92
Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill, the first Canadian born in India to become a doctor in Canada, has died.
Edmonton
-
Witness says multiple shots fired during police incident on Stony Plain Road Saturday
Part of Stony Plain Road was closed briefly Saturday morning and a heavy police presence could be seen in the area.
-
'We were a little bit starstruck:' Prominent chef mentors newcomers at Ukraine's Kitchen
A well-known Edmonton chef is helping newcomers navigate their new lives as part of the local culinary landscape.
-
'It's crazy': Edmonton artist lands two nominations at World Photography Cup
Renee Robyn, a digital artist in Edmonton, is representing Canada at the 2024 World Photography Cup with two fantasy-inspired composite artworks.
Windsor
-
What’s open and closed this Christmas holiday in Windsor
With the big day only one day away, Windsorites are busy getting ready to host family and friends or are out running last minute errands. From shopping malls to city services, here’s what’s open and closed in Windsor this Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
-
'They pay the bills': How Hallmark holiday flicks fund passion project for UWindsor film graduate
Cinematographer Katie Grabauskas is currently working on a documentary about ocean conservation.
-
A green Christmas: Here’s a look at Windsor, Ont.’s holiday forecast
With a daytime high approximately 10 C above seasonal expected on Christmas Day, it’s a guarantee that Windsor will see a green Christmas on Monday. Here’s what Windsorites — and Santa — can expect in the forecast over the holidays.
Regina
-
Man bitten by police dog after breaking into home, refusing to leave: Regina police say
A Regina man was treated for bite wounds after he refused to follow police orders to leave a home he allegedly broke into.
-
Residents displaced after Regina house blaze sees firefighter response
Residents of a northeast Regina home were forced to leave following a late night fire.
-
'A place to gather': Kronau celebrates new community rink
The hamlet of Kronau is celebrating after officially unveiling their new multi-purpose skating rink.
Ottawa
-
How to track Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with Norad
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
-
Will Ottawa have a white Christmas? Don't count on it.
There's a bit of snow in the forecast on Christmas Eve, but don't let it fool you—it's not looking like Ottawa will have its white Christmas this year.
-
19-year-old charged following single-car crash in Kanata
Ottawa police say a 19-year-old is facing charges following a single-car crash in Kanata on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
'Brings people together': Brown Crescent celebrates a Charlie Brown Christmas
When people from Saskatoon hear about a brown Christmas, Brown Crescent probably isn't what comes to mind.
-
Train collides with 2 pedestrians in Saskatoon: Police
A collision between a train and two pedestrians in Saskatoon occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.
-
B.C. woman receives encouragement from around the world after Christmas display criticized by 'Grinch' letter
After three weeks of working long days to decorate her house for the holidays, Cheryl Dinse was looking forward to inspiring an abundance of Christmas cheer in her neighbourhood.