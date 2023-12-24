Search resumes for Quebec girl missing in river with the help of a drone

Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell in a river in the province's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region resumed this morning.

Rescuers have been searching for the girl since she went through a fence while sledding and fell in the Mistassibi River, around 242 kilometres northwest of Quebec City, on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesman Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says police are using a drone today, which can access areas that are difficult to reach on foot.

He says the search has been complicated by the winter conditions and the terrain of the riverbank, which requires divers to use a crane to access the water.

Beaulieu wouldn't say whether police still hope to find the girl alive.

The child was sledding with her mother when she slipped through a barrier along the riverbank and ended up in the water.

Les #recherches pour retrouver la fillette de 4 ans se poursuivent à la Rivière Mistassibi. Plusieurs services spécialisés sont mis à contribution. On voit ici l'embarcation de nos #plongeurs mise à l'eau par une grue, vu la complexité du site. Nous vous tiendrons informés. pic.twitter.com/T1IiQqPbY9 — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) December 23, 2023