Search for 74-year-old man last seen in Ville-Marie

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a 74-year-old man missing since Saturday afternoon.

Jean-Pierre Picard was last seen Aug. 5 around 1:10 p.m. at the Ontario Street and De Lorimier Avenue intersection in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough.

He is white, 5'7", weighs 120 lbs and has blue eyes and gray hair. He speaks French.

Picard was last spotted wearing loose-fitting gray sports pants, a black short-sleeved sweater with "Sons of Anarchy" written on it, dark blue Crocs-style shoes and a green Dollarama bag.

Police say that Picard, who usually travels by bus, has incipent Alzheimer's disease and may have difficulty finding his way around.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or their local police station.