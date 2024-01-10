Sean Couturier scores lone shootout goal, Flyers edge Canadiens 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored the lone shootout goal and the Philadelphia Flyers overcame an early deficit to beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost scored in regulation and Sam Ersson made 17 saves to help Philadelphia cap a four-game homestand with its third victory in 10 games.

Sean Monahan and David Savard scored for Montreal, and Cayden Primeau made 37 saves. The Canadiens have lost five of seven.

The Flyers outshot Montreal 7-1 in overtime and had several high-quality scoring chances, but Primeau turned them aside. Primeau made good saves on Frost, Jamie Drysdale and Scott Laughton in the extra session.

In the tiebreaker, Couturier made a nifty move to beat Primeau on the near post as Philadelphia’s first shooter. Travis Konecny hit the post on his try, and Bobby Brink was denied by Primeau.

Ersson made saves on attempts by Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Michael Pezzetta.

Philadelphia improved to 4-2 in shootouts, and the Canadiens fell to 4-4.

The Canadiens took two shots in the first period and scored on both attempts.

Monahan opened the scoring 1:29 into the contest on a deflection in front. Savard put Montreal ahead 2-0 when his shot went off the stick of Frost and past Ersson.

Philadelphia got one back late in the period on Tippett’s 14th of the season when he fired a wrist shot from a sharp angle past Primeau.

Frost evened the contest with a power-play tally 8:30 into the second, with a wrist shot that just got past Primeau’s glove side.

Defenseman Drysdale played in his first game with the Flyers after being acquired from Anaheim on Monday for top prospect Cutter Gauthier, whom general manager Danny Briere said didn’t want to play in Philadelphia or for the Flyers.

The Flyers hosted their annual Pride Night in support and celebration of the local LGBTQ community.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host San Jose on Thursday night.

Flyers: At Minnesota on Friday night.