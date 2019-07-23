

CTV Montreal staff





Almost 70 people were sent to hospital after two school buses caught fire on a highway near St-Eustache on Tuesday morning.

According to the Quebec Transport Ministry the fire started after an accident involving the two buses and another vehicle on Highway 640.

The Surete du Quebec said a 911 call was placed at around 10:00 a.m. regarding a three-vehicle accident. A Toyota Corolla on the highway slowed down and a school bus travelling behid it failed to slow down before rear-ending the car. A second school bus then collided with the first bus. A fire erupted that severely damaged both buses.

Police said the children onboard the buses managed to get out safely but a total of 69 people, mostly children, were taken to hospital. Officials said none of the injuries were life-threatening. Another 25 were taken into a nearby car dealership following the accident.

The drivers of the two buses and car were not injured.

Marios Kafrouni, who works at the dealership, said he heard a louse noise and saw smoke from the accident scene.

"We ran outside, we saw it's two buses," he said. "We ran outside to rescue the poor kids. We got bottled water and took them to (the dealership). After that, we heard the boom, it was the tire I guess."

The 640 West was closed to traffic in the area.