MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Scaled-back search continues for missing four-year-old girl lost in Quebec river

    Quebec provincial police are asking the public to report any sightings of a 4-year-old girl's snowsuit near the Mistassibi river. She fell into the waters on Dec. 23. (SQ) Quebec provincial police are asking the public to report any sightings of a 4-year-old girl's snowsuit near the Mistassibi river. She fell into the waters on Dec. 23. (SQ)

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) search for a four-year-old girl who fell into the Mistassibi River in Quebec's Saguenay--Lac-Saint-Jean region came to a halt in the evening after being reduced to a skeleton crew on Thursday.

    The search must end at dusk for safety reasons.

    Two police officers were on the ground at strategic observation points identified by an SQ technician, said police spokesperson Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu. Patrols by watercraft and air using a helicopter or drone have been completed.

    On the afternoon of Dec. 22, the little girl was sledding with her mother in Dolbeau-Mistassini when she went into the water near a footpath off Highway 169.

    After falling through, the child could not stop and fell through the fence installed along the riverbank.

    With the family's consent, the provincial police released a photo of the girl's clothing at the time of her disappearance, calling on nearby residents and citizens travelling near the river to contact the police if they saw any clothing resembling that in the photo.

    The little girl was wearing a multicoloured winter coat and blue snow pants.  

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 28, 2023. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tight-knit Canada set for tough test against hosts Sweden at world juniors

    Canada will march into the jam-packed Scandinavium arena -- a building that resembles Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome -- against the tournament hosts Friday night in a marquee Group A matchup. "Skilled, dangerous," Canadian head coach Alan Letang said of Sweden. "Very, very dangerous off the rush."

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News