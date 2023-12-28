Scaled-back search continues for missing four-year-old girl lost in Quebec river

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) search for a four-year-old girl who fell into the Mistassibi River in Quebec's Saguenay--Lac-Saint-Jean region came to a halt in the evening after being reduced to a skeleton crew on Thursday.

The search must end at dusk for safety reasons.

Two police officers were on the ground at strategic observation points identified by an SQ technician, said police spokesperson Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu. Patrols by watercraft and air using a helicopter or drone have been completed.

On the afternoon of Dec. 22, the little girl was sledding with her mother in Dolbeau-Mistassini when she went into the water near a footpath off Highway 169.

After falling through, the child could not stop and fell through the fence installed along the riverbank.

With the family's consent, the provincial police released a photo of the girl's clothing at the time of her disappearance, calling on nearby residents and citizens travelling near the river to contact the police if they saw any clothing resembling that in the photo.

The little girl was wearing a multicoloured winter coat and blue snow pants.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 28, 2023.