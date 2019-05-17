

CTV Montreal





Parents and students of English schools gathered in St-Leonard Friday night, determined to save their schools.

Hundreds of people gathered at the borough hall to show support for the schools, and to send a message to Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge that they need to find a better solution than to transfer three English schools to the French school board.

“With the Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'île, with their growing needs for space, I think this will not stop here with the three schools that have been named. I think their needs will keep growing and we have to do something to defend our schools. There were offers on the table for them to consider and they seem to want to go with the path that was the most damaging and destructive to our communities,” said organizer Maria Corsi.



Last week Roberge said he would use executive powers to transfer General Vanier, Gerald McShane, and John Paul I from the English Montreal School Board to the Commission Scolaire de Pointe de L'Ile.