MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Significant rainfall expected in Montreal later this week

    FILE: A man jogs through a torrential downpour of rain in Montreal, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press) FILE: A man jogs through a torrential downpour of rain in Montreal, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
    Significant rainfall is expected to come through southern Quebec later this week.

    Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday and Thursday in the region, including the following areas:

    • Metro Montreal - Laval
    • Vaudreuil area
    • Valleyfield - Beauharnois area
    • Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog area
    • Sherbrooke area

    The remnants of the storm Beryl are expected to bring rainfall amounts between 40 and 80 millimetres, as well as moderate wind, beginning late in the day on Wednesday.

    Environment Canada warns that heavy rain may cause flash flooding and road ponding.

    "There could be significant impacts on the afternoon commute in urban areas. Consider changing or delaying any non-severe essential travel," the warning reads. 

