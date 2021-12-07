Warehouse workers with Quebec's liquor corporation have rejected a tentative agreement reached between their union negotiators and the Crown corporation.

Union leaders had recommended acceptance of the Nov. 29 agreement, the details of which have not been made public, but members voted 86 per cent against the deal in results announced Monday night.

Wages, overtime and the precarious status of employees had been the main sticking points in negotiations with the union representing 800 warehouse and delivery employees for the Societe des alcools du Quebec.

The workers walked off the job for a couple days on Nov. 22, and the impact has been seen in depleted stocks in stores.

The executive committee of the union representing the employees says it is meeting today to decide its next steps but didn't provide any details on why the offer was rejected.

SAQ management says it hopes to resume negotiations as fast as possible to identify what the members didn't like in the proposed agreement.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 7, 2021.