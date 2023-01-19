Sandro Grande apologizes for violent 2012 comments about former Quebec premier

Sandro Grande said he wrote a letter to former Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Pauline Marois apologizing for violent comments he made in 2012 following an assassination attempt on the politician's life.

"I am ashamed of myself and what I wrote over 10 years ago. I made a big mistake and take responsibility for writing it and denying it," the soccer player said during an emotional news conference Thursday.

Grande once again apologized for the comments, which led to him being fired just one day after CF Montreal hired him as the team's new head coach of the reserve team last week.

He was swiftly let go after the announcement was condemned by the PQ and every other political party in the national assembly.

After the Metropolis nightclub shooting that left one person dead during Marois' victory speech following the 2012 Quebec election, Grande wrote on Twitter: "The only mistake the shooter made last night was to miss his target!!! Marois!!! Next time my man! I hope!"

Grande claimed his account was hacked, but admitted to calling separatist voters "hillbillies."

During a tearful apology Thursday, Grande said he wanted to take responsibility for his actions after his family received death threats and his children were receiving negative comments from others at their school following last week's events.

"You can imagine what kind of comments they received," he said with his voice breaking, adding that the mental health of his wife and kids are the most important thing to him right now.

After sending the apology letter to Marois last week, he said, "I was honoured to receive a touching response from her."

He also said current PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has agreed to meet with him on Sunday.

"We're never [too old] to mature. We all make mistakes," he said.

"All I've tried to do is show the people who Sandro Grande really was for the past 11 years and before that as well, because Sandro Grande hasn't changed. He's still the same guy he was 30, 40 years ago. He made a mistake and I've done everything I could in the community to be able to show people who I really am. And all I can do is pass the message onto my kids."

He declined to say what's next for him.

With files from The Canadian Press