Saint Lawrence Seaway workers ratify three-year collective agreement

Saint Lawrence Seaway workers have ratified a new collective agreement.

A tentative agreement was reached on Sunday between the Saint Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. and Unifor, with help from federal mediators.

Unifor says the three-year deal includes annual wage increases of five per cent, four per cent and four per cent retroactive to April 1, 2023 along with a $2,000 signing bonus.

The agreement covers about 360 workers on the Saint Lawrence Seaway, a major trade route connecting the Great Lakes with the Atlantic Ocean.

A strike shuttered operations in the seaway for about a week in late October.

The seaway management corporation says it has been working to clear the backlog of waiting vessels since employees returned to the job on Monday morning.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 2, 2023.