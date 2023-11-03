MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Saint Lawrence Seaway workers ratify three-year collective agreement

    Saint Lawrence Seaway workers have ratified a new collective agreement.

    A tentative agreement was reached on Sunday between the Saint Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. and Unifor, with help from federal mediators.

    Unifor says the three-year deal includes annual wage increases of five per cent, four per cent and four per cent retroactive to April 1, 2023 along with a $2,000 signing bonus.

    The agreement covers about 360 workers on the Saint Lawrence Seaway, a major trade route connecting the Great Lakes with the Atlantic Ocean.

    A strike shuttered operations in the seaway for about a week in late October.

    The seaway management corporation says it has been working to clear the backlog of waiting vessels since employees returned to the job on Monday morning.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 2, 2023.

