Safety around Montreal school zones top of mind for parents
With the school year just around the corner, there's a new grassroots push to improve road safety.
It comes after a number of serious collisions involving children and is an activity designed by and for children: cutting up a pentagon in yellow paper or fabric, similar to the ones seen around school zones.
Along with it is a message to motorists.
"I want to feel safe around my school," said one boy, proudly designing his own logo in a promotional video created by a group called the Pas Une Mort de Plus Movement.
The group is made up of parents who want to prevent road collisions involving children.
Jacinthe Latulippe lost her 11-year-old daughter, Anais Renaud, in St-Flavien, near Quebec City, five years ago.
"Five years later, I wouldn’t even think of sending my nine-year-old son to school using the same road," Latullipe told the group in the Facebook video.
The demand for safer streets around schools became even more urgent a year ago, when a seven-year-old refugee girl from Ukraine was killed was crossing the street on her way to school on Fullum Street, near DeRouen Street, not far from the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.
Mariia Legenkovska became a lightning rod for parents who were tired of watching motorists exceed speed limits and going through crosswalks without respecting pedestrian priority.
The English Parents' Committee Association (EPCA) decided to join the movement started by parents in the French sector.
"It's not just for children; it's for teachers, it's for parents to show that they matter, that their lives matter," said EPCA President Katherine Korakakis.
"We don't want any more deaths. And I asked this question before: how many deaths will it take before something is done?"
The City of Montreal went all in on DeRouen Street where Legenkovska was killed, and closed it off almost completely near the school — something that's not always possible.
But the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) said it makes safety a priority every September.
"At the beginning of the year, there's a lot of very important information to be shared with children, and traffic safety is high on that list," said EMSB spokesperson Michael Cohen.
"We at the school boards work very closely with local police stations."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | Military deploys 350 soldiers to Northwest Territories, update expected on situation in Yellowknife
Fires continue to burn close to several communities in the Northwest Territories where evacuation orders remain in effect. Here are the latest updates for the affected communities.
Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities
A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.
How the remnants of post-tropical storm Hilary will affect Canada
The remnants of post-tropical storm Hilary are making their way up north and are expected to affect Canada's western region this week.
Climate protesters arrested after blocking Ottawa traffic to call for national firefighting agency
A protest group calling on the government to combat climate change says three of its members were arrested Monday morning during a sit-in on the Plaza Bridge over the Rideau Canal while calling for a national firefighting agency.
Health Canada monitoring new COVID-19 variant
Health Canada is monitoring a new COVID-19 variant that has been detected in several countries.
Trudeau says he is 'moving forward' with interference inquiry, Poilievre says PM's holding it back
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists that despite months of delay, his government is 'moving forward' with a foreign interference inquiry, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is accusing him of standing in the way.
Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.
B.C.'s premier urges Meta to allow news sharing in B.C. amid wildfire crisis
Premier David Eby is calling on the social media company Meta to reverse its decision to block Canadian news from being shared online in British Columbia, saying it feels like it is holding the province "ransom" in its ongoing spat with Ottawa.
What to know about home insurance if you've been displaced by wildfires in B.C. or N.W.T
All standard homeowner and tenant insurance policies cover damage caused by fires, and also provide coverage to help with the cost of mass evacuations, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada
Toronto
-
Ontario English Catholic teachers join other unions in holding strike votes in fall
Ontario English-language Catholic teachers will join their other publicly-funded school counterparts in holding a strike vote in the fall as negotiations with the province continue to stall.
-
Ontario expanding strong mayor powers to more cities, offering funding to those that meet housing targets
Ontario is expanding its strong mayor powers to 21 more cities while providing municipalities financial “rewards” if they are able to meet housing targets.
-
Tenants without power, running water following 5-alarm fire at west Toronto building
Residents of a west Toronto residence could be in the dark for a “number of days” after the electrical system at their apartment building caught fire late Sunday afternoon and was significantly damaged.
Atlantic
-
31-year-old Saint John man charged in weekend homicide as father of the deceased grieves
First degree murder charges have been laid in Saint John’s first homicide of the year.
-
Great white shark caught on camera off coast of Cape Breton
A great white shark was recently caught on camera by the Gulf Nova Scotia Fleet Planning Board off the shore of Inverness.
-
Feds to consider caps on int'l study permits as housing crisis grows: Fraser
Canada is looking to crack down on unscrupulous schools that are cashing in on the big bucks of international student tuition fees without putting any thought into where those students are going to live, Housing Minister Sean Fraser said Monday.
London
-
London man allegedly asks for directions downtown then stabs victims
A 24-year-old London, Ont., man has been charged in relation to two stabbings that took place over the weekend in the downtown core.
-
Queer community alleges Budweiser Gardens' security gender policed washrooms during RuPaul's Drag Race event
Budweiser Gardens is under fire after attendees claimed the venue's contracted security gender policed the bathrooms during a RuPaul's Drag Race show in London, Ont.
-
‘Comfortable Tuesday’ expected in London, Ont. region
Tuesday will be mainly sunny with a daytime high of 24 degrees. A few clouds will move into the region by the evening with a low of 15 degrees overnight.
Northern Ontario
-
Domestic incident takes place on Hwy. 17
Two 24-year-old suspects from Sudbury have been charged following a domestic incident early Monday morning on a northern highway.
-
Sudbury area OPP sergeant pleads to peace bond, charges withdrawn
CTV News learned Monday morning, the criminal harassment charge against a Sudbury-area Ontario Provincial Police sergeant has been withdrawn.
-
Free Sudbury event for anyone struggling, hurting in any way
The annual Five Cent City event returns to downtown Sudbury this weekend to connect people struggling with addiction or mental health issues with help and showcase some community members who have overcome challenges in different ways.
Calgary
-
'It’s everyone’s responsibility': Calgary affordable housing advocates call for government support
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is walking back his comments that "housing isn't a primary federal responsibility" ahead of a cabinet retreat this week where Canada's housing affordability will take centre stage.
-
Police investigate stabbing at downtown Calgary CTrain station
Calgary police say charges are pending after a stabbing at the Eighth Street CTrain platform on Monday morning.
-
Nearly 2,500 evacuees in Calgary as local firefighters head to N.W.T. to battle wildfires
A crew of 13 from the Calgary Fire Department departed Monday for Yellowknife to help defend the Northwest Territories capital in the event wildfire reaches it.
Kitchener
-
'I’m unable to find anything': Waterloo Region students struggle to secure housing as fall semester inches closer
Some post-secondary students in Waterloo Region are struggling to find affordable housing as the beginning of fall semester draws closer – a trend highlighted in a new study from Ontario’s Big City Mayors.
-
Cold-hearted crime: Community fridge stolen in Kitchener
The saying goes no good deed goes unpunished, and community organization 519 Community Collective is finding that out the hard way.
-
Waterloo Region Home Share program looks to address affordable housing shortage in non-traditional way
With affordable housing in short supply, the Waterloo Region Home Share program is looking to fill the gaps in a unique way.
Vancouver
-
'You're not helping': Residents of B.C.'s Shuswap urged to stop seizing firefighting equipment
As residents of B.C.'s Shuswap region work desperately to protect their homes, government officials are urging them to stop seizing equipment intended for provincial firefighting crews.
-
B.C. woman says VRBO won't refund her for Kelowna vacation home, despite travel ban
B.C. Premier David Eby is urging companies and individuals who operate short-term rental properties in the Okanagan to be flexible and understanding while travel restrictions are in place due to wildfires.
-
Planned ignition did not cause Shuswap fires to merge, BC Wildfire Service says
A planned ignition conducted on the Lower East Adams Lake fire in B.C.'s North Shuswap region last Thursday night was “largely successful” and saved hundreds of homes from the flames, BC Wildlife Service director of provincial operations Cliff Chapman said.
Edmonton
-
'No right to create violence': Edmonton's mayor condemns day-long protest that saw 11 injured
What was supposed to be a peaceful soccer tournament on Saturday turned into a violent confrontation that spanned multiple Edmonton neighbourhoods, saw at least 11 injured and police reading the Riot Act.
-
RCMP charge trio in kidnapping and assault case in Grande Prairie area
RCMP have arrested and charged three people with a variety of offences following an assault and kidnapping last week west of Grande Prairie.
-
Alberta business hit by arsonist for fifth time: police
Police are investigating after a Fort McMurray business was targeted by an arsonist for the fifth time in less than a year.
Windsor
-
Shooting sends one to hospital, police seek assistance
Lambton County OPP responded to a report of a shooting on Snye Road at around 7:30 a.m. Monday.
-
Scam uses photos of injured animals to get people to share fraudulent links
When Kim Spirou came across a Facebook post showing a lost and hurt dog, she did what many people would have done: clicked the 'share' button.
-
'Absolutely a game changer': Habitat for Humanity excited about new housing in Leamington
Excitement is growing in Leamington after municipal council accepted a proposal for an attainable housing development on the former Leamington District Secondary School (LDSS) property at 125 Talbot St. W.
Regina
-
'My way of giving back': North Central Family Centre helping provide school supplies to those in need
To help families in need – the North Central Family Centre is collecting school supplies just a few weeks before school begins.
-
Deaths of Broadview man, woman deemed homicide-suicide, Sask. RCMP say
The death of a man and woman in Broadview, Sask. has been deemed a domestic homicide-suicide by RCMP.
-
Sask. to offer up to $70M for livestock producers hit hard by drought
The Saskatchewan government will distribute as much as $70 million to livestock producers hit hard by drought this year.
Ottawa
-
Food donations to the Ottawa Food Bank are so low it had to cancel volunteer sorting shifts
The Ottawa Food Bank says the amount of food donations it has received in recent weeks has been so low that it has had to cancel volunteer sorting shifts. There simply isn't enough food to sort.
-
Two people in critical condition after stabbing in Centretown
Ottawa paramedics say two people are in critical condition after being stabbed in Centretown Monday afternoon.
-
Ottawa students rush to find affordable apartments ahead of fall term
As the school year approaches, university students are scrambling to secure rental accommodations, facing limited supply and strict requirements from landlords.
Saskatoon
-
Nearly a year after mass stabbing, James Smith Cree Nation leaders offer thanks
In a ceremony held Monday morning on James Smith Cree Nation, leaders formally offered thanks to those who offered aid in the aftermath of a mass stabbing that occurred on Labour Day weekend last year.
-
'Mentally draining': Sask. women struggle to find justice in domestic abuse cases
A pair of Saskatoon women say they are struggling to find justice, with their domestic abuse cases dragging on and court hearings adjourned more than a dozen times.
-
23 guns, 100,000 rounds of ammo and crossbow seized by Sask. RCMP after assault near Candle Lake
A massive seizure of guns and ammunition took place near Candle Lake following an assault in the area, Saskatchewan RCMP say.