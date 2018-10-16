

CTV Montreal





The Greek Navy's replica of a vessel that ruled the Mediterranean Sea 2,500 years ago has been opened to tourists.

The Olympias is a trireme, a long galley with three rows of oarsmen (three rows of rowers, hence, trireme) which was built in 1987.

It has two masts, but for battle the sails were furled and dozens of people would row the ship.

This summer, tourists had their chance to sit on benches and put their backs into it.

