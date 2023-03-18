Rosemont killings: Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder of parents and grandmother
The teenager who was arrested on Friday after three of his family members were stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood was charged with three counts of second-degree murder on Saturday.
Arthur Galarneau, 19, appeared in the Montreal courthouse by videoconference and was charged with killing Mylene Gingras, 53, Francine Gingras-Boucher, 75, and Richard Galarneau, 53.
Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed that all three victims were related to the accused, but would not confirm their relationship.
The three deaths were the third, fourth, and fifth homicides on the Island of Montreal in 2023.
Galarneau will return to court on April 11.
-With files from CTV's Angela Mackenzie
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa board of health member sees outpouring of support after body-shaming message
A member of the city of Ottawa's board of health is speaking out about body shaming after receiving a letter that said she shouldn't serve on the board because of her weight.
'Targeted inflation relief' coming in 2023 federal budget, Freeland says
The coming 2023 federal budget will 'exercise fiscal restraint' while also making 'significant' investments in health and building Canada's clean economy, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday.
2 staff members, student suspect injured in stabbing at Halifax-area high school
Two staff members and a student -- who is also the suspect -- have been injured in a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., according to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).
Patients seeking PRP therapy for COVID-related hair loss, but does it work?
Experts say a growing number of people are seeking out platelet-rich plasma therapy to treat COVID-19-related hair loss. But how well does the treatment actually work?
'Absolutely disgusting': B.C. councillor speaks out after Sikh international student swarmed, beaten
An international student was swarmed and beaten by a group of people who ripped off his turban and dragged him across the sidewalk by his hair in Kelowna, B.C., Friday evening, according to a local politician.
Unanswered questions: Montreal mayor calls for meeting with Airbnb after fatal fire
Mayor Valerie Plante said Monday she requested a meeting with an Airbnb executive after a building in Old Montreal — a short-term rental hot spot — was destroyed by a fire that has left six people missing.
W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Conservatives forcing MPs to vote on striking new foreign interference study
In an effort to keep the foreign interference story at the forefront, and to do an apparent end run around the Liberal filibuster blocking one study from going ahead, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre forced the House to spend Monday debating a motion instructing an opposition-dominated House committee to strike its own review.
Rattles sold at Canadian dollar stores recalled due to choking threat
A toy purchased at dollar stores by tens of thousands of Canadians is being recalled due to a potential choking hazard.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people rushed to hospital after shooting at Fairview Mall parking lot in Toronto
Three people are in hospital after a shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall in Toronto on Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario won't say what will happen after sick day program expires next week
Ontario’s temporary sick day program is set to expire at the end of March and officials remain tight lipped over whether they will extend the program, saying instead the policy has 'filled its purpose' and remains 'status quo.'
-
Ontario Lotto Max winner days away from losing out on $373,000 prize
Someone in Ontario who won a huge Lotto Max prize – and probably doesn't know it – is just days away from losing the money.
Atlantic
-
2 staff members, student suspect injured in stabbing at Halifax-area high school
Two staff members and a student -- who is also the suspect -- have been injured in a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., according to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).
-
N.S. government offering nurses $10,000 bonuses to keep them in public health system
Front-line nurses who are working for publicly-funded employers in Nova Scotia will receive a bonus of up to $10,000, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced Monday.
-
Spring equinox arrives Monday evening, marking first day of season
The spring (vernal) equinox arrives at 6:24 p.m. on Monday. The equinox is the time of the year when the position of the sun passes south to north over the equator.
London
-
Investigation on hold: Cause of blaze at former LPH still undetermined
The City of London, Ont. and fire officials said it will be some time before they know whether a building that burned down on the grounds of the former London Psychiatric Hospital over the weekend can be saved.
-
Woodstock, Ont. childcare centre operator facing additional charges
Trevor Hendershott, the operator of a childcare centre in Woodstock, is facing additional criminal charges — including sexual assault — following his re-arrest last week.
-
London man charged with arson
A London man has been arrested and charged with arson after a fire over the weekend. According to police, crews were called to a working fire at an apartment building in the 1600-block of Adelaide Street north around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Another southern Ont. snowmobiler dies in crash on a northern trail
Another southern Ontario resident in their 30s has died following a snowmobile crash in the northern region.
-
Sudbury police say vehicle was travelling 170 km/h in 80 km/h zone
A young driver from Espanola has been charged with stunt driving following a recent incident in the early morning hours in Sudbury.
-
MR80 reopened after serious single-vehicle crash in Val Caron
Sudbury police have reopened MR80 following a serious crash that sent a man to hopsital with life-threatening injuries.
Calgary
-
Child in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in northwest Calgary
An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Royal Oak.
-
Cougar warning issued for Kananaskis Country trail
Alberta Parks says users of a popular trail in Kananaskis Country should take precautions because of a cougar sighting in the area.
-
'No words to describe it': Cougars women's hockey team heads home on high note
The Mount Royal University Cougars women's hockey team returned home Monday as national champs.
Kitchener
-
Inquest into death of Kitchener man shot and killed by police begins
Nearly eight years after 20-year-old Beau Baker was shot and killed by a Waterloo regional police officer, an inquest into the Kitchener man’s death is now getting underway.
-
17-year-old killed in crash near Drayton, Ont.
A teenager has died and two others have serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Mapleton Township near the village of Drayton.
-
June hearing date set for Guelph cop who assaulted teen
The Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) says a hearing has been set for June 20 for Guelph police Const. Corey McArthur – who pleaded guilty to assaulting a teen in a hospital bed.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctor facing second sexual assault charge
A Metro Vancouver doctor is facing a second charge of sexually assaulting a female patient, according to authorities.
-
B.C. parent launches class-action lawsuit against makers of Fortnite video game
A Vancouver parent has launched a proposed class-action lawsuit against the makers of Fortnite, saying the popular video game is designed to be “as addictive as possible” for children.
-
Teen driver was 'doing donuts' before causing fiery crash with unmarked police car: VPD
Two Vancouver police officers were injured on the job Monday morning after their patrol car was struck by a teen driver who was allegedly doing donuts.
Edmonton
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Alberta to provide update on imported children's medication
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Jason Copping will give an update on the effort to import and distribute children's pain and fever medicine Monday afternoon.
-
5 killed, boy seriously injured, in northern Alberta crash
Five people were killed in a crash in northern Alberta Sunday evening. One person – a five-year-old boy – survived and was airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition, RCMP say.
-
Photo of 'person of interest' released in connection to western Alberta homicide
Police have released photos of what they are calling a "person of interest" in a homicide investigation in western Alberta.
Windsor
-
Man arrested for arson after 'deliberate' Forest Glade house explosion
Windsor police say they have arrested a 24-year-old Toronto man after a “deliberate” house explosion in Forest Glade.
-
24-year-old LaSalle man facing child pornography, firearms charges
A 24-year-old man has been charged with child pornography and firearm-related offences following a lengthy police investigation.
-
1,980 Windsor-Essex students suspended due to incomplete immunization records
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says 1,908 students were suspended Monday due to out of date immunization records.
Regina
-
Sustainable agriculture partnership will see $485M invested in Sask.: Province
A new federal/provincial deal will see a total of $485 million invested over the next five years to assist with sustainable agricultural projects in Saskatchewan.
-
Regina couple plans Hawaii trip after $100,000 lotto win
A Regina couple are $100,000 richer after adding an EXTRA to their 6/49 draw win.
-
2 people facing charges after police find drugs and guns in Regina rental property
Two people are facing several charges after Regina police said officers found drugs and guns in a rental property on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa board of health member sees outpouring of support after body-shaming message
A member of the city of Ottawa's board of health is speaking out about body shaming after receiving a letter that said she shouldn't serve on the board because of her weight.
-
Councillors approve Orleans development despite parking concerns
The city of Ottawa's planning committee has approved a housing development in Orleans after it was delayed due to concerns about the number of parking spaces.
-
Carleton University celebrates dual national basketball championships
Carleton University has made Canadian basketball history by winning both the men's and women's national championships in the same year, a feat that hasn't been achieved since the University of Victoria accomplished it in 1985.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police seize 31 kilograms of cocaine and $55,000 in record drug bust
Prince Albert police say the largest-ever drug bust in the city occurred after a major investigation.
-
Top-selling Sask. realtors faked paperwork to get mortgages approved for clients, police say
A fraud scheme involving fake documents used to qualify for a mortgage has been linked to two Saskatoon real estate agents.
-
Province overturns city decision to block 112-unit condo development in downtown Saskatoon
A provincial appeal board has overturned a city decision to block the development of a 112-unit apartment on former Knox United Church land.