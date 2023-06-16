Rona hires new CEO for its restructuring after laying off 500 employees

Rona Inc. appointed a new CEO on Friday, less than 24 hours after announcing it was restructuring and laying off 500 employees.

Andrew Iacobucci will work at the company's head office in Boucherville, along with the other executive board members, the home renovation giant said in a press release.

The new boss has 30 years of experience, including over 20 at the helm of teams and strategic projects in retail and food distribution. Most recently, he was executive vice-president and chief commercial officer of U.S. food distributor US Foods.

Iacobucci, who will live in the Boucherville area, learned French during his academic career, the company said. He will complete a four-week immersion program at a language school in Quebec City before taking up his new position in July "to better communicate with employees and customers."

Rona Inc. named Andrew Iacobucci as its new CEO on June 16, 2023. (Source: CNW Group/RONA inc.)

Garry Senecal, interim CEO, will remain with Rona until the end of the year to ensure the transition.

With the restructuring announced on Thursday, Rona says it aims to simplify its operations in the context of the "current economic downturn," forcing it to "adapt to reflect new market realities."

The company believes the changes will strengthen its market position and make it more efficient.

Rona has 425 corporate and affiliated stores across the country, operating under the Rona, Reno-Depot, Lowe's and Dick's Lumber banners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 16, 2023.