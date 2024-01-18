MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Robert Miller sex case: Lawyer worries Quebec billionaire will die before trial

    A class action lawsuit was filed against tech company founder Robert Miller and his company Future Electronics. A class action lawsuit was filed against tech company founder Robert Miller and his company Future Electronics.
    Share

    A lawyer seeking authorization for a class-action lawsuit against a Montreal billionaire accused of paying underage girls for sex says he worries the defendant will die before the case goes to trial.

    Lawyer Jeff Orenstein says he wants to question Robert Miller now because of the 80-year-old's declining health.

    Orenstein is asking the Superior Court today to authorize the early questioning of Miller and Helmut Lippmann, a 90-year-old vice-president at Miller's company, Future Electronics.

    A doctor called by Orenstein testified that based on medical reports commissioned by Miller's lawyers, the billionaire is bedridden due to serious health issues, but can communicate.

    Justice Christian Immer, however, suggested that even if the early questioning is authorized, Orenstein might only be able to ask questions related to the case's one representative plaintiff and not other potential members of the class action.

    Lawyers for Miller and Lippmann are scheduled to argue against the motion this afternoon.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dominican authorities arrest U.S. rapper on domestic violence charges

    Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested U.S. rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday on charges of domestic violence. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is being held at a jail in the capital of Santo Domingo, where he was arrested Wednesday, officials said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News