    • A centenarian and minor have died after a collision involving a moped in Macamic, Que.

    Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    A collision involving a moped and two vehicles claimed two lives on Tuesday afternoon in Macamic, Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

    One was a minor and the other a man over the age of 100.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reports that emergency services were dispatched around 3 p.m. to 7th Avenue, which is also Highway 111.

    On the scene, first responders found two people with serious injuries who were then transported to hospital, where they both succumbed to their injuries within hours.

    According to initial reports, the first impact was between two vehicles travelling eastbound. The first vehicle tried to avoid the second, which was in front of it. A second collision then occurred between the first vehicle and an oncoming moped. The first vehicle ended up in the ditch.

    It was the drivers of the first vehicle, a centenarian man, and of the moped, a minor, who lost their lives in this incident. The two people in the second vehicle were treated for nervous shock.

    A police officer trained in collision investigation went to the scene on Tuesday evening to analyse the scene and clarify the circumstances of the accident.

    The investigation will continue on Wednesday. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 25, 2024. 

