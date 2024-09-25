Pedestrian in his 70s killed after being struck by vehicle in Saint-Sauveur, Que.

MONTREAL
Montreal

    A man in his 70s who was hit by a motorist in Saint-Sauveur, in the Laurentians, on Tuesday evening has died from his injuries, the Sûreté du Québec confirmed on Wednesday morning.

    Emergency services were called to a collision on Jean-Adam Road, also known as Route 364, at around 9 p.m.

    Initial information indicates that a driver was unable to avoid colliding with a pedestrian walking on the road.

    The pedestrian was seriously injured and evacuated to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

    A police officer trained in collision investigation was sent to the scene to establish the causes and circumstances of the accident.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 25, 2024. 

