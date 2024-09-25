Pedestrian in his 70s killed after being struck by vehicle in Saint-Sauveur, Que.

A man in his 70s who was hit by a motorist in Saint-Sauveur, in the Laurentians, on Tuesday evening has died from his injuries, the Sûreté du Québec confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to a collision on Jean-Adam Road, also known as Route 364, at around 9 p.m.

Initial information indicates that a driver was unable to avoid colliding with a pedestrian walking on the road.

The pedestrian was seriously injured and evacuated to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A police officer trained in collision investigation was sent to the scene to establish the causes and circumstances of the accident.