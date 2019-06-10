Featured Video
Roadwork to shutter part of Bonaventure Expressway Thursday night
A portion of the Bonaventure Expressway near the Champlain Bridge will be closed for roadwork on the night of Thur., June 13, 2019. (Graphic: Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Inc.)
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 11:19AM EDT
Roadwork will shut down a portion of the Bonaventure Expressway on Thursday.
According to the corporation in charge of the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges, the part of the Expressway between Wellington and the Carrie-Derick exit will be shut from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. on Friday morning.
A detour on the local road network will be put in place.
In a statement, the corporation noted the work could be postponed if weather conditions are not suitable.
