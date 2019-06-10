

CTV Montreal





Roadwork will shut down a portion of the Bonaventure Expressway on Thursday.

According to the corporation in charge of the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges, the part of the Expressway between Wellington and the Carrie-Derick exit will be shut from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

A detour on the local road network will be put in place.

In a statement, the corporation noted the work could be postponed if weather conditions are not suitable.