

CTV Montreal





Access ramps to the Mercier Bridge will be completely closed to traffic on two nights overnight this week for inspection work.

Here are the details:

Tuesday, June 11 to Wednesday, June 12 (11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.)

Complete closure of Hwy. 132 West access ramp to the Mercier Bridge toward Montreal

Complete closure of the Mercier Bridge access ramp to Hwy. 138 West toward Châteauguay

Wednesday, June 12 to Thursday, June 13 (11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.)

Complete closure of the Mercier Bridge access ramp to Hwy. 132 East toward La Prairie

Complete closure of Hwy. 138 East access ramp to the Mercier Bridge toward Montreal





The access ramps must be closed to ensure the safety of workers.



Transportation officials from the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated say detours will be in place (see photos, above, for details).



