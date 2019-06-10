Featured Video
Access ramps to Mercier Bridge will be closed overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday
Mercier Bridge file photo (Robert Galbraith/The Canadian Press)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 3:27PM EDT
Access ramps to the Mercier Bridge will be completely closed to traffic on two nights overnight this week for inspection work.
Here are the details:
Tuesday, June 11 to Wednesday, June 12 (11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.)
- Complete closure of Hwy. 132 West access ramp to the Mercier Bridge toward Montreal
- Complete closure of the Mercier Bridge access ramp to Hwy. 138 West toward Châteauguay
Wednesday, June 12 to Thursday, June 13 (11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.)
- Complete closure of the Mercier Bridge access ramp to Hwy. 132 East toward La Prairie
- Complete closure of Hwy. 138 East access ramp to the Mercier Bridge toward Montreal
The access ramps must be closed to ensure the safety of workers.
Transportation officials from the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated say detours will be in place (see photos, above, for details).
Latest Montreal News
- Raptors inching closer to historic Game 5 tip-off
- Woman, 79, in critical condition after being struck by a car in Villeray
- EMSB submits final proposal to education minister as deadline day arrives
- Peel St. stays closed for Raptors game as Montreal gets its own 'Jurassic Park'
- Sports linked to better emotional health in kids: study