Roadwork in and around Montreal will result in closures this weekend

Montreal commuters will want to avoid a stretch of Highway 13, the Mercier Bridge, Saint-Pierre Interchange and other areas in and around the city this weekend as roadwork is scheduled.

HIGHWAY 13

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

Northbound

Highway 13 North between the Hickmore St. exit (2) and Highway 40.

Southbound

Highway 13 South between the Highway 40 exit (6) and the Courval St. entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 11 p.m.:

The Hickmore St. and Louis Amos St. entrances.

The ramps leading from Highway 13 North (Exit 3-O) to Highway 520 West and from the 520 West to the 13 North.

The Highway 40 East and West ramps to Highway 13 South.

The Highway 520 East and West ramps to Highway 13 South.

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Saturday at 1 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Kahnawake-bound portion of the Mercier Bridge (R-138 West, upstream bridge). One lane open in each direction on the Montreal-bound section.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday a 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Highway 20 East ramp (exit 63) to Route 138 West towards the bridge.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The 1st Avenue / Montreal-Toronto Blvd. entrance for Route 138 West.

On Highway 20 East, one of three lanes between the 1st Ave. exit (62) and the interchange.

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the Highway 20 West (exit 63) ramp to Route 138 West will be partially closed.

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

On Friday and Saturday, from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. the next day, two of three lanes will be closed on the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge towards Montreal.

VICTORIA BRIDGE

On Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Monday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the bridge will be completely closed in both directions.

Traffic on the single lane, every day of the week according to the following schedule:

Montreal-bound, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and South Shore-bound, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.

SERVICE ROAD HIGHWAY 40

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Pointe-Claire, the Highway 40 eastbound service road between the Saint-Jean Blvd. exit and the Doyon Ave. entrance.

On Friday and Saturday, from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. the next day, the following closure will be in effect:

In Dorval and Montreal (St. Laurent borough), the Highway 40 eastbound service road between the Hymus/Alfred-Nobel exit and the following entrance.

HIGHWAY 30

From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m, the following closure will be in effect:

In Longueuil (Arr. Saint-Hubert), on Highway 30 in both directions, one lane open in both directions between Route 112 (Cousineau Blvd.) and Chambly Rd.

As a result, the following is a default closure as of 9 p.m.:

The Chambly Rd. entrance to Highway 30 East.

HIGHWAY 20/ HIGHWAY 30 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following will be closed:

In Boucherville, on Highway 30 West, the Highway 20 exit (83).

TO BE EXPECTED

In Candiac, one of two lanes will be closed on Highway 15 in both directions at the Montcalm overpass (Exit 44), from Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m.

In Montreal, on Highway 15 south, exit 57-S (de l'Île-des-Soeurs Boulevard) will be closed on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

REMINDER

In Brossard, in the Highway 10/30 interchange, the Highway 10 East service road is closed until June 6.

The Highway 10 East ramps to Highway 30 East (towards Sorel-Tracy) and the ramp from the 30 West to the 10 East (towards Sherbrooke) are closed by default. In both cases, detour via A-30 West and turn around at exit 65 (Matte Boulevard).

In Brossard, one of three lanes is closed on Marie-Victorin Blvd. West at the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge until June 6.

In case of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Check Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures.