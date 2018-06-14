

CTV Montreal





Another weekend, another slew of bridge and highway closures around Montreal.

Parts of Highway 40 and 13 will be closed this weekend as crews work on the overpass, while heading west through the Turcot Interchange will be impossible, and the Victoria Bridge will be closed.

The Jacques Cartier Bridge will be closed for a bicycle ride on Sunday, and other routes will be closed over the weekend.

Turcot Interchange

The following ramps will be closed from midnight Friday June 15 until 5 a.m. Monday June 18:

Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West

Highway 15 South (Decarie Expressway) to Highway 20 West

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North (Decarie Expressway)

Highway 20 East to route 136 East

Route 136 West to Highway 20 West

Drivers will be able to access Highway 20 West at Pullman St.

Highway 13 and Highway 40

Highway 40 East will be closed between Exit 60 (Highway 13) and the following entrance from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The ramp from Highway 13 South to Highway 40 East will also be closed for the weekend.

Access to Highway 13 South from Highway 40 East has been closed for weeks and will remain closed until July.

Bonaventure Expressway

The inbound lanes on Highway 10 will be blocked, forcing all drivers to take Exit 2 (Pierre Dupuy Ave.) from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday

The eastbound lanes will be closed between Exit 4 and Nuns' Island during the same time frame.

Exit 5 for Nuns' Island will be closed as well.

Route 132/Champlain Bridge

As happened last weekend, the road under the southern end of the Champlain Bridge will be closed for part of the weekend.

This time Route 132 will be closed between 5 a.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Eastbound lanes will have to take Exit 53, while westbound lanes will have to take exit 75. In both cases the highway will reopen on the other side of the bridge.

Victoria Bridge

All southbound lanes on the Victoria Bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Mercier Bridge

The access ramp from Highway 138 East to the Montreal-bound Mercier Bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday.

Jacques Cartier Bridge

All lanes of the Jacques Cartier Bridge will be closed on Sunday June 17 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. The bridge will be closed at other times as well over the weekend.