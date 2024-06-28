Rio Tinto and Quebec to invest $375M to build pilot smelter using Elysis technology

Rio Tinto and the Quebec government are investing $375 million to build a demonstration plant that will use carbon free aluminum smelting cells at the company's Arvida smelter in the province.

Rio Tinto will invest $235 million and Investissement Quebec will contribute $140 million as equity partners in the project.

The company says the pilot operation is a critical step toward full-scale industrialization of the Elysis technology which eliminates direct greenhouse gas emissions from the smelting process.

The demonstration plant will include 10 pots and have the capacity to produce up to 2,500 tonnes of commercial quality aluminum per year.

It will be located next to the existing Arvida smelter to allow for the use of the current alumina supply and casting facilities.

First production is targeted by 2027.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 28, 2024.