QUEBEC -- Restaurant owners say they’re “disappointed” that they still haven’t gotten a guide from provincial authorities about how or when to reopen.

The government is letting them wither away, they argued on Monday. They asked for a schedule at least, so they can be ready to reopen when summer arrives.

In a news conference Monday at the National Assembly, Premier Francois Legault said that in the short term he doesn’t plan to reopen the restaurants and that he won’t venture a date or a rough scenario right now.

Unlike several other economic sectors that have either had signals to prepare or fuller plans for deconfinement, restaurateurs are still waiting.

In some countries, measures have been put in place to allow restaurants to open up while complying with distancing measures.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on May 4, 2020.