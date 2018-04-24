

CTV Montreal





Firefighters in Longueuil were at the scene of a major fire in a residential building in Brossard Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out on a balcony at 4 p.m. and quickly spread to the roof. Local firefighters say the blaze was accidental.

Fire consumed part of the roof, sending flames and dense smoke to the sky – a thick plume of smoke that could be seen as far as Montreal.

The building housed eight apartments on Louvre Crescent and is a total loss.

No one was injured.

It was closed to traffic as firefighters battled the blaze.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.



