Residential fire destroys apartment building in Brossard
Fire breaks out in Brossard. image: @MathieuRodrigu8 / Twitter
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 6:05PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 24, 2018 6:19PM EDT
Firefighters in Longueuil were at the scene of a major fire in a residential building in Brossard Tuesday afternoon.
The blaze broke out on a balcony at 4 p.m. and quickly spread to the roof. Local firefighters say the blaze was accidental.
Fire consumed part of the roof, sending flames and dense smoke to the sky – a thick plume of smoke that could be seen as far as Montreal.
The building housed eight apartments on Louvre Crescent and is a total loss.
No one was injured.
It was closed to traffic as firefighters battled the blaze.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing.
Feu à Brossard pic.twitter.com/GglfxjW0Nl— Mat-Impact18 (@MathieuRodrigu8) April 24, 2018
Latest Montreal News
- Arresting officer's actions 'one shining moment' in wake of Toronto tragedy
- Provincial police arrest Hells Angels affiliates in 20 municipalities
- Residential fire destroys apartment building in Brossard
- Quebec party leaders make their pitches for gender parity
- Just one suspect in death of two-year-old girl: Quebec City police