Possible tornado topples truck, uproots trees south of Montreal

A possible tornado overturned a truck and uprooted several trees in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore Wednesday night.

Longueuil police (SPAL) responded after strong winds overturned a semi-trailer on Matte Boulevard at 8 p.m.

"Luckily, the driver had minor injuries," said Mélanie Mercille, a spokesperson with Longueuil police (SPAL).

Brossard resident Richard Lee took a video of the suspected tornado.

"I was watching the approach of the very dark clouds coming from the southwest horizon," he said. "Suddenly, the winds started to pick up, so I looked outside again and saw a column of air spinning behind the trees."

He says he saw flashes of lights, possibly caused by the explosion of several transformers.

"The lights flickered. I saw some debris blown in the air...I got scared," Lee said. "The clouds were spinning crazily overheard, and at that moment, we decided quickly to seek shelter in the bathroom, crouching on the floor for around five minutes because it was unsafe to be standing next to the window with the debris flying around."

Lee says it's unfortunate that a tornado warning was not issued in Brossard.

"I would have wanted my phone to ring with the tornado warning," he lamented.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says it is now analyzing the weather phenomenon.

"All signs point to a tornado," said Environment Canada meteorologist Félix Biron.

He points out that a rotating column of air approached the ground before causing damage -- signs that the storm was a tornado.

He adds that Environment Canada is also working to determine the level of its strength.

Matte Boulevard remains closed to traffic between Highway 30 and du Quartier Boulevard.

The heavy rains that swept southern Quebec Wednesday night most notably hit Montreal, the Laurentians, Lanaudière and the Montérégie.

Several thousand Hydro-Quebec customers remain without power Thursday morning, predominantly in the Laurentians and Capitale-Nationale regions.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.