MONTREAL -- What started as a pandemic project has turned into a real venture for Montrealer Dan McKay.

A tour manager and audio engineer for bands like AWOLNATION, Eagles of Death Metal and Cypress Hill, McKay has to reinvent himself after the live entertainment industry came to a grinding halt when COVID-19 hit.

Aiming to turn a bad situation into something good, McKay and his family started a company called Finless Skateboard Co.

Inspired by tours in California, his skateboards have a retro surf style vibe – bringing a bit of Venice Beach to Mile End.

Watch the report, above, by Christine Long to see the whole story.