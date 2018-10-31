

A Repentigny man is accusing police of racial profiling, saying he has been pulled over while driving as often as five times per week.

On Wednesday, 22-year-old Stanley Jossirain said between March and August he was given more than $1,500 worth of tickets. He noted the fines were never for infractions like speeding, but for talking back to a police officer and similar charges.

In March, Jossirain claimed two Repentigny police officers pointed their guns at him after he turned without signaling. He said he was detained and the officers told him “At least you won’t die of a gunshot or end up in prison being f—ked up by another black guy.”

Joceryne filed a civil rights complaint against the Repentigny police force.

“For them, the cops, since there’s not a lot of black people, when they see us black people they automatically think we’re criminals and bad kids,” he said. “I think that’s why we’re being harassed by the cops in Repentigny.”

Alain Babineau, a former police officer who currently serves as a law student intern at the Centre for Research-Action of Race Relations, called Jossirain’s case the most severe case of racial profiling he’s seen.

“It seems to me that when a police officer seeks a black individual, there’s this trigger of ‘Hmm, let me check them out, they might be up to no good,’” he said.