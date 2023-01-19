Repeated snowfalls expected in Montreal could make for slow morning commute

Montrealers will want to keep their snow shovels handy because three more rounds of accumulating snow are expected to hit the city over the next seven days.

The first round of snow is expected Thursday night as yet another Colorado low moves into Southern Quebec. Montreal could see light snow begin Thursday evening -- after the evening rush hour -- and the snow will intensify overnight into Friday morning, which could result in another slow Friday morning commute.

Although the system is not expected to be an “official storm” -- which requires at least 15 centimetres of snow -- Montreal could see about 10 centimetres of accumulation.

Strong winds will also accompany the low.

The same system is bringing a mixed bag of precipitation to Southern Ontario. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings and travel advisories are also in effect for up to 10-15 centimetres of snow. Strong winds will cause blowing snow and reduce visibility on the roads.

Another low is expected to move into the province Sunday into Monday with five to 10 cm possible.

Although the third snowmaker is still about a week away, early indications are for a potential storm with upwards of 15 centimetres possible, Wednesday through Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop gradually behind that third low and colder air is in the forecast heading into February.