MONTREAL -- The reopening of schools, daycares and businesses in the Montreal area has been pushed back until May 25, Premier Francois Legault announced Thursday.

Montreal-area businesses had originally been scheduled to reopen May 11, but that reopening had already been pushed back a week to May 18. Legault's announcement Thursday delays that reopening by another week.

Schools in the Montreal area had been scheduled to reopen May 19; those in the rest of the province are scheduled to reopen Monday (May 11).

There are now 2,631 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 35,238.

That’s up 121 from the 2,510 deaths reported Wednesday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 911 from the 34,327 announced a day earlier.

There are 1,836 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, down four from the 1,840 reported Wednesday. Of those in a hospital, 224 are in intensive care, up 11 from the 213 reported 24 hours earlier.

There are 1,966 people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Quebec as of Thursday, up 726 from the 1,240 reported Wednesday.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday was 8,673 up 389 from the 8,284 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Horacio Arruda, the province’s national director of public health, and Treasury Board President Christian Dube are providing Quebec’s daily COVID-19 update from Quebec City.

*WATCH THE UPDATE LIVE ABOVE*

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.