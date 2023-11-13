Renaissance launches winter coat drive for Montrealers who need to stay warm

Temperatures continue to drop, and that means winter is fast approaching in Montreal. That can be brutal for people who don't have the proper attire.

Community aid group Renaissance is launching its 'Wall of Kindness' campaign for a second year, hoping to eliminate the problem. The demand for assistance has increased, said CEO Eric St- Arnaud.

"It's going to be freezing. The winter is coming , the number of people on the streets has close to doubled. The need is there," he said.

It's a call to action for Montrealers. Renaissance will be accepting winter coats in good condition until Nov. 26.

There are four donation spots across the city:

Sainte-Catherine and Bourbonniere

Iberville and Masson

Bellechasse and Christophe-Colomb

Clark and St. Viateur.

The coats will then be donated to Accueil Bonneau, which sees over 2,000 people yearly at its clothing bank. The housing crisis needs to be addressed, said Director General Fiona Crossling.

"We're seeing it every day, people who never thought they'd be on the street are losing their home…We really need to collectively put pressure and that we invest massively in housing. This campaign kind of reminds all of us that were just a step away, and I think for the first time Canadians are saying, 'Yeah this could happen to me,'" she said.

St-Arnaud said a simple gesture can make a big difference.

"We will probably, all of us together, save lives just by giving back with a jacket," he said.