REM wants your opinion on design of future electric train cars
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 4:49PM EDT
The public is being asked for its opinions on the design of the new train cars for Montreal's future electric train network, the REM.
Inspired by the new Champlain Bridge, Mount Royal and Expo 67, the three choices are all variations of white and green:
People can submit their comments on the REM website until July 22.
Latest Montreal News
- Man alleges police racial profiling in appeal over 2015 pepper spraying
- Politics at play in major shipbuilding contract that could land in Quebec
- REM wants your opinion on design of future electric train cars
- Haitian-Montrealers want ban on deportations during unrest
- Bank of Canada widely expected to get back on its rate-hiking path