MONTREAL -- Montrealers have been baking in a week-long stretch of extreme heat and humidity, but there is relief in sight.

On Thursday, a cold front will push across the province and drop temperatures and humidity back to seasonal levels for Friday.

The news is especially welcomed by anyone who has been struggling through this latest heatwave without air conditioning. Daytime highs have been in the low 30s since last Friday, with humidity making it feel close to 40 at times.

A heat warning remains in effect for Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Lori Graham/CTV News)

Montreal broke temperature records last Saturday and Sunday with highs of 34 C 32.4 C. The city tied the all-time heat record of 31.1 C set in 1947 on Monday.

Heat warnings remain in effect for southern Quebec as the hot and humid air mass is expected to linger into Thursday.

Thursday will mark a seventh straight day of 30-degree temperatures with a forecast high of 32 C Montreal and a humidex around 41. It will also be the city’s 13th 30-degree day in August, tying the record set in 1944. The month of July only had one 30-degree day.

Montreal will see a cooler weekend with highs in the low to mid-20s. (Lori Graham/CTV News)

Summer 2020 saw the mercury climb above 30 C a total of 14 times in July and once in August, and recorded a total of 25 days with highs above the 30-degree mark.

The city normally sees an average of nine 30-degree days per year. The record for the most 30-degree days is 33 set in 1955.

