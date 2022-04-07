Regional health board head called police on CHSLD Herron to report several deaths in April 2020

Newly-surfaced audio of a 911 call placed by Montreal's West Island Health Board president reveals more details of public health's response to deaths at CHSLD Herron in 2020.

A recording of the call, which reportedly took place on the night of April 10, 2020, was published by Radio-Canada on Thursday.

The caller identified herself as Lynne McVey, the health board's president, and said she is "worried about a situation at a private CHSLD ... where we have discovered several deaths."

"I would like to have a police investigation," she told the 911 operator.

CHSLD Herron : Voici l'appel au 911 de la PDG du CIUSSS Lynne McVey, dans la nuit du 10 au 11 avril 2020, après l'article de The Gazette (1/2) pic.twitter.com/B4jPaakxX5 — Thomas Gerbet (@ThomasGerbet) April 7, 2022

-- This is a developing story which will be updated.